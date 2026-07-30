Go Pro
→ Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027? (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson’s price target from $225 to $215 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying 45.37% potential upside from the reported $147.90 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: 17 analysts rate the stock a Buy, six Hold, and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average target price of $197.
  • C.H. Robinson exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.61 in EPS and $4.93 billion in revenue, with revenue up 19.3% year over year; however, the stock fell $25.85 during Thursday’s trading session.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stephens' price objective points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $155.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $25.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,346. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: C.H. Robinson reported second-quarter earnings of $1.61 per share, exceeding the $1.53 consensus estimate and rising from $1.29 a year earlier. Revenue increased 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above analysts’ $4.35 billion forecast. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Quarterly profit rose to $186.8 million from $152.5 million, with higher pricing contributing to revenue growth. The earnings beat and improved profitability could support the investment case if stronger freight-market conditions persist. C.H. Robinson Profit Rises as Higher Prices Boost Revenue
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call and follow-up analysis focused on key operating metrics, offering investors additional detail on the quarter but no clearly stated major change to the company’s outlook in the provided reports. C.H. Robinson Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen issued a more pessimistic forecast for CHRW, while maintaining a hold rating. Its price target had recently been reduced from $155 to $152, signaling limited upside and potential downside from prevailing levels. TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for C.H. Robinson
  • Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also lowered its expectations for C.H. Robinson’s stock price. Multiple target reductions following an earnings beat may indicate that analysts remain cautious about freight-market conditions, margins, or the sustainability of recent growth. Robert W. Baird Lowers Expectations for C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Right Now?

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines