Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stephens' price objective points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $155.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $25.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,346. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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