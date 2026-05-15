Stephens Upgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to "Overweight"

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens' target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.22 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 481.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $132,923.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 337,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,435,213.55. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,248,952.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,650,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,112,931.32. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 738,957 shares of company stock worth $5,458,175. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 73,838 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 441,707 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 137,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Further Reading

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