STERIS (NYSE:STE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.20.

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STERIS Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE STE opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.07. STERIS has a 52 week low of $209.98 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in STERIS by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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