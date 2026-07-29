STERIS (STE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $1.4957 billion for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.14 and a 1-year high of $269.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.90.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS's payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $296,968.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 35,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,379,003.52. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 1,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $291,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,164. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $205,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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