Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $484.34 and last traded at $480.0890, with a volume of 60195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.90.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $494.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $425.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.65.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $24,284,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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