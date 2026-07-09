Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $660.72, but opened at $706.73. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $706.7150, with a volume of 61,416 shares changing hands.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,579,000 after buying an additional 188,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $123,925,000 after acquiring an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here