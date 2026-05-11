Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $482.00 to $956.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $668.20.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock traded up $19.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $864.24. 40,211 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,706. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $888.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telligent Fund LP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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