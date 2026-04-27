Steven Conine Sells 7,139 Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 429,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,703,684.15. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $130,135.18.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Conine sold 107,919 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $8,331,346.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

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Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 29.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 393.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Article Title

Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Article Title

High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Positive Sentiment: Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Article Title

Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Article Title

Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Article Title

Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Negative Sentiment: Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Article Title

Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Negative Sentiment: Promotional intensity increases marketing, fulfillment and discount-driven costs; investors may worry about margin recovery and the sustainability of any revenue gains. Article Title

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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