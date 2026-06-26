Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.08 and traded as high as $42.76. Steven Madden shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 883,614 shares.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.9%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 273.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here