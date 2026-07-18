Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $783,509.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,414,299.12. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.87 per share, with a total value of $63,870.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,921.58. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.4%

STC opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.99. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $778.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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