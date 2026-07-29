Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.50.

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Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $69.71 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.07 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business's revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,921.58. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,213 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 79.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,225 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 42.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,408 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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