Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $42.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.83% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,433. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,450,105. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,919,507.47. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $2,092,671. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,842,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 262,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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