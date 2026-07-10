Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $30.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.75.

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Blackbaud Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Blackbaud has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $74.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackbaud's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 528.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Blackbaud by 243.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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