Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTSI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.17. 319,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,364. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $418.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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