Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Price

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research set a $47.00 price target on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Birkenstock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Birkenstock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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