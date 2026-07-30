Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avantor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Avantor alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 7,962,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,225. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Avantor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. Avantor reported adjusted EPS of $0.21, ahead of the $0.19 consensus, while sales of $1.692 billion surpassed expectations of $1.61 billion. Revenue increased 0.5% year over year, and operating cash flow was $178.2 million, with free cash flow of $142.8 million. Avantor Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Avantor reported adjusted EPS of $0.21, ahead of the $0.19 consensus, while sales of $1.692 billion surpassed expectations of $1.61 billion. Revenue increased 0.5% year over year, and operating cash flow was $178.2 million, with free cash flow of $142.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Avantor now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $0.83, compared with analysts’ estimate of $0.79. The company also said it increased its organic revenue-growth guidance. Avantor Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avantor now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $0.83, compared with analysts’ estimate of $0.79. The company also said it increased its organic revenue-growth guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $14 to $16 and maintained an “overweight” rating. The action signals increased confidence in Avantor’s earnings outlook and supports the post-earnings rally.

The action signals increased confidence in Avantor’s earnings outlook and supports the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Shares gapped higher following the results. The stock opened substantially above its prior close, reflecting strong initial investor reaction to the earnings beat. Avantor Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The stock opened substantially above its prior close, reflecting strong initial investor reaction to the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Avantor from “underperform” to “hold,” but assigned a $13 price target, below recent trading levels. This represents improved sentiment but limited near-term upside in its valuation view.

but assigned a $13 price target, below recent trading levels. This represents improved sentiment but limited near-term upside in its valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Underlying growth remains subdued. Organic revenue declined 0.4%, and adjusted EPS fell from $0.24 a year earlier to $0.21. GAAP net margin remained negative at 8.42%, which could temper enthusiasm over the results.

Organic revenue declined 0.4%, and adjusted EPS fell from $0.24 a year earlier to $0.21. GAAP net margin remained negative at 8.42%, which could temper enthusiasm over the results. Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility is a risk. A sharp oil-price spike tied to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions pressured major equity indexes, potentially limiting gains in AVTR despite company-specific strength. Oil Surge and Market Selloff

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avantor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avantor wasn't on the list.

While Avantor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here