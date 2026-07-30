Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $337.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America set a $377.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.07.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded down $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 269,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,352. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $335.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,146,000 after buying an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $351,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and revenue: Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, above the $2.74–$2.81 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations near $1.64 billion. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.36 in the prior-year quarter. Management cited momentum across both operating segments. Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, above the $2.74–$2.81 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations near $1.64 billion. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.36 in the prior-year quarter. Management cited momentum across both operating segments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise forecasts and targets: Several analysts increased their price targets following the earnings beat, suggesting improving expectations for Clean Harbors’ earnings outlook. The stock retains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while Bank of America has begun coverage, potentially broadening institutional attention. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Several analysts increased their price targets following the earnings beat, suggesting improving expectations for Clean Harbors’ earnings outlook. The stock retains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while Bank of America has begun coverage, potentially broadening institutional attention. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted CLH as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and recent operating performance. This supports the bullish case for investors focused on sustained earnings expansion. Why Clean Harbors Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long Term

Zacks highlighted CLH as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and recent operating performance. This supports the bullish case for investors focused on sustained earnings expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is a risk: GuruFocus characterized CLH as overvalued despite assigning it a strong overall score. With the stock trading near its one-year high and at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits after the post-earnings advance.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here