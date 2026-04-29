Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Price

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $278.00 to $281.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company's current price.

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ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $281.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.88. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $238.46 and a one year high of $294.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $480.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $488,601,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $439,520,000 after buying an additional 301,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,157,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 100,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $250,714,000 after buying an additional 228,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,748 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,792,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

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