Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $10.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 781,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,987. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 58.15%.The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $49,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,675,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 1,295,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 872,131 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Lightspeed Commerce

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Article Title

Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Article Title

Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Article Title

The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on losses and profitability concerns: Lightspeed posted a $28.6 million net loss in the quarter, and a bearish Seeking Alpha view argued that mounting losses, dilution, and competition from Shopify and Toast are limiting the stock’s appeal. Article Title

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lightspeed Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lightspeed Commerce wasn't on the list.

While Lightspeed Commerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here