Stifel Nicolaus Raises Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $750.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $674.38.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $657.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 158,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $646.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.82. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $440.57 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 305,337 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — Teledyne reported non‑GAAP EPS of $5.80 vs. $5.48 consensus and revenue of $1.56B (up 7.6% y/y); the company raised its FY‑2026 profit forecast and showed strong cash flow and margins, supporting the beat. Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — Teledyne reported non‑GAAP EPS of $5.80 vs. $5.48 consensus and revenue of $1.56B (up 7.6% y/y); the company raised its FY‑2026 profit forecast and showed strong cash flow and margins, supporting the beat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Needham raised its price target to $735 and kept a Buy rating, signaling upside vs. current levels and reinforcing demand from the sell‑side. Benzinga

Analyst optimism — Needham raised its price target to $735 and kept a Buy rating, signaling upside vs. current levels and reinforcing demand from the sell‑side. Positive Sentiment: Segment strength — Management highlighted outsized contributions from defense and digital imaging that drove outperformance and underpin the tighter full‑year outlook. MSN deep dive

Segment strength — Management highlighted outsized contributions from defense and digital imaging that drove outperformance and underpin the tighter full‑year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Governance update — Shareholders approved expansions to shareholder rights at the April 22 meeting, a governance move investors typically view positively. TipRanks

Governance update — Shareholders approved expansions to shareholder rights at the April 22 meeting, a governance move investors typically view positively. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guide largely inline — Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, roughly centered on consensus (5.76), limiting surprise upside for the near term.

Q2 guide largely inline — Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, roughly centered on consensus (5.76), limiting surprise upside for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Call materials/transcripts released — Full prepared remarks and transcripts are available for deeper diligence if you want line‑by‑line commentary from management. Seeking Alpha transcript

Call materials/transcripts released — Full prepared remarks and transcripts are available for deeper diligence if you want line‑by‑line commentary from management. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation pressure — Despite the beat, shares are down today as some investors likely take profits after Teledyne’s run; the stock trades at a stretched multiple (PE ~34.8), which can limit upside absent further acceleration in growth or margin expansion.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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