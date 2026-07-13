Stifel Nicolaus Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock's current price.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.77.

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Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -292.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.50 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,464 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,228 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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