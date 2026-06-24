Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.54% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.11 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

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Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 1,705,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $133.16.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $432,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 205,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,554.08. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $1,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,095,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,383,396.06. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company's stock worth $206,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,697,000 after buying an additional 1,576,626 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,330,651 shares of the company's stock worth $175,918,000 after buying an additional 978,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,723,701 shares of the company's stock worth $187,673,000 after buying an additional 917,991 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company's stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 692,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company's stock.

Apogee Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s announced acquisition of Apogee at $135.11 per share is the biggest catalyst, signaling a large premium and a near-term cash exit for holders. Stock Market Today: Apogee Therapeutics Soars on AbbVie Cash Buyout Offer

AbbVie’s announced acquisition of Apogee at $135.11 per share is the biggest catalyst, signaling a large premium and a near-term cash exit for holders. Positive Sentiment: The deal has drawn additional M&A attention, including investor speculation and takeover-related coverage, reinforcing the market’s view that the transaction could close at an attractive valuation. Apogee Therapeutics Inc APGE

The deal has drawn additional M&A attention, including investor speculation and takeover-related coverage, reinforcing the market’s view that the transaction could close at an attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded Apogee from “buy” to “neutral,” while raising its price target to $135, which suggests the stock is now trading close to the offer value rather than indicating a new upside catalyst. Benzinga report on Citigroup downgrade

Citigroup downgraded Apogee from “buy” to “neutral,” while raising its price target to $135, which suggests the stock is now trading close to the offer value rather than indicating a new upside catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a surge in put buying, which may reflect hedging or concern that the stock is approaching the deal price and could have limited further upside. The Fly report on unusual options activity

Unusual options activity showed a surge in put buying, which may reflect hedging or concern that the stock is approaching the deal price and could have limited further upside. Negative Sentiment: Several legal and shareholder-alert headlines are probing whether the acquisition terms fairly compensate public investors, which could create headlines risk even if the deal remains intact. Shareholder alert investigation

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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