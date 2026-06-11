Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.83. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.1450, with a volume of 1,044,928 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts: Sign Up

Key Stitch Fix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stitch Fix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $340.28 million, beating estimates of $333.51 million and marking the company’s fifth straight quarter of adjusted revenue growth. Stitch Fix Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q3 revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $340.28 million, beating estimates of $333.51 million and marking the company’s fifth straight quarter of adjusted revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted results also topped expectations, with EPS of -$0.01 versus the expected -$0.06, suggesting profitability is improving faster than analysts anticipated. Read More.

Adjusted results also topped expectations, with EPS of -$0.01 versus the expected -$0.06, suggesting profitability is improving faster than analysts anticipated. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company said client trends improved, with sequential active client growth and a reversal in client declines after revamping personal shopping features, which supports the growth narrative. PYMNTS article

The company said client trends improved, with sequential active client growth and a reversal in client declines after revamping personal shopping features, which supports the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Management also issued Q4 revenue guidance of $322 million to $327 million, roughly in line with expectations, which may not be enough on its own to drive a bigger rerating. Read More.

Management also issued Q4 revenue guidance of $322 million to $327 million, roughly in line with expectations, which may not be enough on its own to drive a bigger rerating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports and earnings transcripts are focused on the same Q3 release, reinforcing that investor attention is centered on the earnings beat and improved client growth rather than any new strategic announcement. Seeking Alpha transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $203,040.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,178,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,134.33. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Casey O'connor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 480,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,428.72. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company's stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,902 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stitch Fix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stitch Fix wasn't on the list.

While Stitch Fix currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here