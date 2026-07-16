STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.3889.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded STMicroelectronics from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.60 and a beta of 1.93. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,299 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Further Reading

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