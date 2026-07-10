STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.69 and traded as high as $72.61. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $71.5320, with a volume of 8,835,556 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised STMicroelectronics from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.10 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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