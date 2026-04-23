STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the semiconductor producer's stock. Craig Hallum's price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.07.

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STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.96 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,990,874 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $112,782,000 after buying an additional 641,327 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 620,238 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 490,652 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 337,427 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 927,695 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 280,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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