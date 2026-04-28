Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 9,573 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centene from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price target on Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Centene Stock Up 13.0%

NYSE CNC traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 11,605,546 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,999. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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