Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,472 call options.

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Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro beat Q2 estimates with EPS of $1.28 versus $1.17 expected and revenue of $1.14 billion versus $1.07 billion expected, helping reinforce confidence in the company’s turnaround. Hasbro earnings report

Hasbro beat Q2 estimates with EPS of $1.28 versus $1.17 expected and revenue of $1.14 billion versus $1.07 billion expected, helping reinforce confidence in the company’s turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue and profit forecasts after strong performance in Wizards of the Coast, digital gaming, and a record quarter for Magic: The Gathering, signaling continued momentum. Reuters article on outlook raise

Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue and profit forecasts after strong performance in Wizards of the Coast, digital gaming, and a record quarter for Magic: The Gathering, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: News coverage highlighted that the company “did something it’s never done before” and that Magic: The Gathering delivered its biggest quarter ever, adding to the bullish sentiment around Hasbro’s growth engines. Motley Fool article

News coverage highlighted that the company “did something it’s never done before” and that Magic: The Gathering delivered its biggest quarter ever, adding to the bullish sentiment around Hasbro’s growth engines. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary noted the stock was also supported by a broader risk-on move in U.S. equities, which likely amplified the post-earnings rally. Benzinga market movers article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.46. 5,052,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. Hasbro's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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