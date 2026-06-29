Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 503% compared to the average daily volume of 4,747 call options.

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Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 4.1%

DINO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.08. 1,410,355 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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