Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Booking Call Options (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 80,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 7,442 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $256.00 to $188.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Booking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Key Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,876 shares of company stock worth $10,559,629. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,527. Booking has a twelve month low of $150.62 and a twelve month high of $233.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $27.56 by ($26.42). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 128.99% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Booking's payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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