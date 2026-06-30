Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enphase Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 31,450 call options.

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Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 13,641,168 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $37.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,792.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,024,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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