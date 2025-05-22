StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.1%

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company's stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Stories

