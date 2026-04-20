StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.56 and last traded at $106.9540, with a volume of 1779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNEX. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,766,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,472,533.37. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 854,127 shares in the company, valued at $106,723,168.65. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,625 shares of company stock valued at $17,903,453. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company's stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company's stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Further Reading

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