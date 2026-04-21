Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.20.

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Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Up 2.6%

MSTR opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. Strategy has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy will post 80.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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