Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Jarrod Patten Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,950 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $192,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,422.88. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:STRC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 852,607 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous dividend of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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