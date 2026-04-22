Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Sells $250,425.00 in Stock

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Up 0.2%

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Free Report ) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $250,425.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,600. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 2,665,880 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a fifty-two week low of $90.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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