Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,853,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Article Title

Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Article Title

Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Article Title

Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Article Title

Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Neutral Sentiment: Some market watchers noted that Strategy recently continued buying Bitcoin and boosted its dollar reserves, but that has not been enough to offset the selloff in crypto-related sentiment. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here