Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $286,275.00 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.85, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,343,800. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Strategy Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $10.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.63. 19,235,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,252,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy continued expanding its Bitcoin position, buying 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion and bringing total holdings to 843,738 BTC, which keeps the company at the center of the corporate Bitcoin trade. Article Title

Strategy continued expanding its Bitcoin position, buying 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion and bringing total holdings to 843,738 BTC, which keeps the company at the center of the corporate Bitcoin trade. Positive Sentiment: Shares may also be getting support from ongoing investor interest and analyst optimism tied to the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and balance-sheet strategy. Article Title

Shares may also be getting support from ongoing investor interest and analyst optimism tied to the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and balance-sheet strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy is funding much of the Bitcoin buying through its STRC preferred stock, which appears to have strong trading demand, but also adds complexity to the capital structure. Article Title

Strategy is funding much of the Bitcoin buying through its STRC preferred stock, which appears to have strong trading demand, but also adds complexity to the capital structure. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor has also floated the idea that Strategy could eventually sell some Bitcoin to meet dividend or debt obligations, a notable shift from the company’s earlier “never sell” stance. Article Title

Michael Saylor has also floated the idea that Strategy could eventually sell some Bitcoin to meet dividend or debt obligations, a notable shift from the company’s earlier “never sell” stance. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin itself weakened sharply and crypto liquidations rose, which weighs on Strategy because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for BTC and is highly sensitive to swings in the coin’s price. Article Title

Bitcoin itself weakened sharply and crypto liquidations rose, which weighs on Strategy because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for BTC and is highly sensitive to swings in the coin’s price. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the latest Bitcoin buying as adding balance-sheet risk, since the company is increasingly willing to use holdings to support dividend and debt payments. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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