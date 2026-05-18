Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.42, but opened at $169.18. Strategy shares last traded at $166.8210, with a volume of 3,866,672 shares trading hands.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy reported another large Bitcoin purchase, showing continued commitment to its core treasury strategy and increasing its BTC holdings to 843,738 coins. Article Title

Strategy reported another large Bitcoin purchase, showing continued commitment to its core treasury strategy and increasing its BTC holdings to 843,738 coins. Positive Sentiment: The company is also moving to retire $1.5 billion of 2029 convertible notes, which could reduce future debt pressure and improve the balance sheet over time. Article Title

The company is also moving to retire $1.5 billion of 2029 convertible notes, which could reduce future debt pressure and improve the balance sheet over time. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s comments about potentially selling Bitcoin to protect the asset’s long-term value have added a new twist to Strategy’s “never sell” narrative, but the market is still weighing the implications. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s comments about potentially selling Bitcoin to protect the asset’s long-term value have added a new twist to Strategy’s “never sell” narrative, but the market is still weighing the implications. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and media reports are focusing on risk: the company’s preferred stock strategy may face liquidity and interest-rate concerns, and the debt buyback has raised questions about regulatory and financing flexibility. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here