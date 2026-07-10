Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.89, but opened at $98.76. Strategy shares last traded at $97.1420, with a volume of 3,752,136 shares.

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Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Strategy to strong-buy , signaling that at least some analysts still see meaningful upside despite recent volatility.

Barclays upgraded Strategy to , signaling that at least some analysts still see meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor reiterated his bullish Bitcoin views and highlighted the network’s low fees, which supports the long-term narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals.

Michael Saylor reiterated his bullish Bitcoin views and highlighted the network’s low fees, which supports the long-term narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s sale of $216 million in Bitcoin for dividends and preferred-share support raised concerns that the company is moving away from its usual “never sell BTC” posture.

Strategy’s sale of for dividends and preferred-share support raised concerns that the company is moving away from its usual “never sell BTC” posture. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles tied MSTR’s weakness to Bitcoin’s slide and fears that further BTC weakness could pressure Strategy’s stock, since it trades as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 188,922 shares valued at $24,585,457. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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