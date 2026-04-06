Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.83, but opened at $124.57. Strategy shares last traded at $126.4320, with a volume of 2,943,752 shares.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Trading Up 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.03.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $85,407.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,280. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,026 and sold 10,052 shares valued at $1,375,602. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here