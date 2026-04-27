Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 493 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Stratus Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oasis Management sold roughly 117,295 shares of Stratus Properties during April across multiple tranches, raising about $3.5 million, including a 493-share sale on April 22 at $30.19; its remaining stake is 1,026,765 shares (~$31.0M), a 0.05% reduction in position.
  • Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) trades near $30 with a market cap of about $241.3 million, a P/E of 20.7 and a 52-week range of $15.10–$32.93; analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating amid recent upgrades from some firms.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,026,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,998,035.35. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $134,579.66.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,328,803.54.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $895,725.16.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $310,362.90.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $94,691.84.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $283,598.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $163,105.87.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratus Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stratus Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Stratus Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stratus Properties wasn't on the list.

While Stratus Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines