Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 493 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,026,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,998,035.35. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $895,725.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $310,362.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $94,691.84.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $283,598.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $163,105.87.

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Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratus Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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