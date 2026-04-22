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Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Straumann logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Straumann shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $11.11 after a $11.69 close and last trading around $11.19 on light volume (3,148 shares), a roughly 1.6% decline.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" and Morgan Stanley an "underweight," with MarketBeat showing a consensus average rating of "Reduce" (1 Buy, 2 Hold, 2 Sell).
  • Shares are trading near technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58, indicating little deviation from recent trading range.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Straumann.

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.11. Straumann shares last traded at $11.1935, with a volume of 3,148 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAUHY

Straumann Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann OTCMKTS: SAUHY is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company's core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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