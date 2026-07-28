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Streaming Stocks To Watch Now - July 28th

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spotify, Logitech, Roku, Franco-Nevada, and NetEase are the five streaming-related stocks highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener based on their high recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span several streaming categories, including music and podcasts, connected hardware, TV platforms, online games, and cloud music, while Franco-Nevada represents precious-metals and energy royalty streaming.
  • Investors typically assess streaming stocks through subscriber growth, engagement, revenue, profitability, and competitive pressures; the sector can be relatively volatile as the industry evolves.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spotify Technology.

Spotify Technology, Logitech International, Roku, Franco-Nevada, and NetEase are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of companies that provide digital content or services through internet streaming platforms, such as video, music, or live broadcasts. Investors often evaluate them based on subscriber growth, engagement, revenue, profitability, and competition, and they can be relatively volatile as the industry evolves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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