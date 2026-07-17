Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

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LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 78.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stride by 108.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company's stock.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stride has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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