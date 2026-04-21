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Stride (LRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Stride logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stride (LRN) will report Q3 2026 results after the market close on April 28, with analysts forecasting $2.21 EPS and $629.678 million in revenue and a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • The stock opened at $99.20, has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E of 15.10, strong liquidity (quick ratio 7.19/current ratio 7.27), low debt-to-equity (0.31), and a 12‑month range of $60.61 to $171.17.
  • Analysts are split—three Buy and four Hold—giving a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.75, though several firms have issued $125 targets while others have downgraded.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $629.6780 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $171.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride

Institutional Trading of Stride

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company's stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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