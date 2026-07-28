Strive (ASST) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Strive to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $3.0480 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 million. Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. On average, analysts expect Strive to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASST opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $890.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 13.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Strive has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $252.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Strive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Strive from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Strive from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strive

About Strive

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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