Strive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASST)

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 80,567 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 181% compared to the average volume of 28,677 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Strive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Strive by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Strive Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 2,370,698 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,262. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 13.22. Strive has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $252.00.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($2.49). Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Analysts expect that Strive will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Strive from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Strive from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASST

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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