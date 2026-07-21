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Strive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASST)

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Strive saw unusually heavy options activity on Tuesday, with traders buying 80,567 call options—about 181% above the stock’s average call volume.
  • The stock rose 3.7% to $12.79, while trading volume came in below its normal pace. Strive’s shares remain highly volatile, with a beta of 13.22 and a wide 52-week range.
  • Analysts remain cautiously bullish, with five Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell rating. The consensus price target is $28.00, though the company recently posted a wider-than-expected loss per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 80,567 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 181% compared to the average volume of 28,677 call options.

Institutional Trading of Strive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Strive by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Strive Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 2,370,698 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,262. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 13.22. Strive has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $252.00.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($2.49). Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Analysts expect that Strive will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Strive from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Strive from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASST

Strive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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