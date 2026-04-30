Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $11.1110 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Structure Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $329,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Structure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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