Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.3333.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $305.71 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average of $345.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here